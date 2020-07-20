AIR MILES

The AIR MILES Reward Program is on a mission to make your daily life more rewarding. They’ve transformed your everyday purchases into opportunities to easily get or use Miles, without having to go out of your way or change the way you shop.

With plenty of chances to get Bonus Miles, personalized offers, and a massive summer giveaway contest, now is the best time to be a Collector!

In partnership with AIR MILES, we’ve outlined exactly what ‘Rewarding Canadians, every day’ means for you.

You Can Get Miles For Purchases You’re Already Making

With hundreds of Partners and 10,000 retail locations across Canada offering AIR MILES Reward Miles, chances are you’re already shopping at stores you can get Miles at. If you prefer to do your shopping online, you can still get Miles from sites you frequent through airmilesshops.ca. What we’re trying to say here is that you can get Miles without really changing your shopping habits by becoming a Collector! Same stores, same sites, more Miles. How’s that for a win-win?

There Are Many Different Ways To Get Rewarded With Miles

Getting Miles is all well and good, but the really fun part is using them. The great thing about being a Collector is that you can choose how you want to get rewarded.

Instant savings with in-store Partners: You can use Cash Miles to get instant savings at Partner stores like Sobeys and Metro to make that grocery bill more palpable. You can also use Cash Miles while refuelling at Shell or Irving to free up your road trip budget! That’s a whole lot of free gas, groceries, and more when using Cash Miles!

eVouchers for drinks, dining, and more: You can use Cash Miles to get eVouchers for stocking up for a party at the LCBO, ordering in from Uber Eats or DoorDash, grabbing an iced frapp at Starbucks, shopping at Hudson’s Bay, and more.

Big-ticket items: Get rewarded with big purchases you usually save up for. Dreaming of a new BBQ set for summer? Eyeing a pair of stylish shades? Wanna get your hands on the latest gaming tech? Miles can get you there.

Get A Personalized Experience As An AIR MILES Collector

Downloading the AIR MILES App ensures that you are receiving the most personalized experience as a Collector. Not only does it offer you access to your Card (so you’re never caught off-guard without it!), it also makes it easy to download offers right to your phone.

You can use the app to browse Rewards, redeem eVouchers, view your transactions, make quick account changes, and more. It’s the perfect companion for Collectors looking for a seamless and rewarding program experience.

Win Big Prizes As Part Of The AIR MILES Stay-Cay Giveaway

AIR MILES is celebrating its love for Rewarding Canadians, every day with the AIR MILES Summer Stay-cay Giveaway. From July 20 to August 9, Collectors have a chance to win thousands of Miles by opting in here & earning a Base Mile at participating Partners.

Plus, BMO AIR MILES Credit Card Cardholders have even more chances to win! So don’t forget to pull out your Card or AIR MILES App when shopping Partner locations, or shopping online through airmilesshops.ca. The next Mile you get could be your ticket to an amazing prize.