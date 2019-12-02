diane39 via Getty Images

MONTREAL ― Four decades of negligible rental housing construction is catching up to Canada’s cities, particularly those with rapid population growth. Nearly one in 10 Canadian households that rent on the open market are suffering from overcrowding, Statistics Canada reported in the first batch of data from its Canadian Housing Survey. This is the first time StatCan has run this survey, so there is no earlier data that would allow us to see whether the problem is intensifying. Watch: Why rents are rising in Canada, and what can be done about it.

But given Canadian housing affordability has severely eroded over the past decade, and that rents have been rising faster than incomes in most cities in recent years, it’s a near-certain bet the problem is getting worse. In Toronto, 20 per cent of renters on the open market ― or 133,000 households ― are experiencing overcrowding, the agency’s data shows. The situation is slightly less intense among renters in social or affordable housing, with 16.2 per cent suffering from overcrowding. Winnipeg, Regina, Edmonton and Vancouver also showed elevated levels of overcrowding.

HuffPost Canada/Statistics Canada Toronto has the highest rate of overcrowding among renters, according to Statistics Canada's National Housing Survey.