How To Avoid Overscheduling Yourself And Your Kid This School Year

alex_ugalek via Getty Images Over-scheduled kids don't have an outlet for their anxiety, says a family counsellor.

Michael Thompson, a clinical psychologist and the author of The Pressured Child, told The New York Times that the problem isn’t kids — it’s their parents. Parents who are successful in their careers and who try to exert control over their own lives will likely try to do the same to their children, he said. This means they’ll make decisions about their children’s activities not based on their kids’ wellbeing (“Timmy will really enjoy learning another language!”) but based on their own anxiety (“Timmy’s peers might learn another language. What if he falls behind?”) And parents, too, can feel the burden of the stressful schedule. When you have kids, their schedule becomes your schedule — but you also have your own life, your own work of one kind or another, your own friends, your own stressors. That said, here are some ways you can avoid over-scheduling both yourself and your child this school year. Focus in What’s the activity that your child really, really loves? Focusing in on that one thing might be more productive than asking them to excel at eight different things. Finding something a kid is passionate about might take a while, and it might involve a lot of trial and error, notes Policy Genius. But once they find something that really works, it will be easier for them and for you — and you’ll know they’re spending time on something that really fulfills them. Think of the basics How much do these activities cost? Where do they take place, and how will your kid get there and back? Will it take time away from their homework, or their time with their friends, or with you? These are all things you have to consider — and some of them might help knock a few activities off your list.

Hero Images via Getty Images Will your kid still have time to do their homework if they do a lot of activities? It's something to consider.

Protect family time A good gauge to make sure everyone’s schedule is in a reasonable place is to be sure you still have time as a family. There are lots of different ways that different families feel connected, but figure out what works for you, and make it an unbreakable priority. Check for warning signs — especially sleep Sleep is an ultra-important part of growth, and Health Canada recommends that kids get a lot of it. If your child’s schedule prevents them from getting regular and restful sleep, that’s a major red flag. “Kids know what they can handle,” June Rizza, a coach and mother of two told USA Today. “With my own kids, I take my cues from them, whether it’s physical cues like a sleeping issue, or if we’re at a point where something else is lacking or is being detrimental, then we stop.

Westend61 via Getty Images When it comes to sleep, take cues from your kids.