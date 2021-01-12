Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS A health-care worker leaves after finishing her shift for the day at the Eatonville Care Centre in Toronto on April 24, 2020.

When Ontario rolled out its latest wave of COVID-19 restrictions and moves to fight the spread of the virus Tuesday, one thing many experts have been repeatedly asking for was notably absent: paid sick days for workers.

While cries for more sick leave have echoed across Canada, Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s government has reiterated that the feds’ Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit (CRSB) is enough and he doesn’t want to “duplicate areas of support.”

“They have that paid sick leave and that’s very important,” Ford said Tuesday. “That will get people over the hump for a couple of weeks. If it extends (beyond two weeks), there’s EI benefits.”

But is the federal benefit sufficient? And why are experts still calling for more paid sick days?

Here’s everything you need to know about paid sick leave in Canada and the fight against COVID-19.

What are paid sick days?

Broadly speaking, paid sick leave is intended to protect your income when or if you are incapable of performing your duties due to non-occupational illness or injury. It usually takes the form of allotted days or hours of pay for days when you cannot work due to illness or injury.

How to get paid sick days?

How much sick leave is offered to workers varies by province and industry. Most provinces have some version of three to five days of paid sick leave a year for workers.

Nationally under the Canada Labour Code, workers are entitled to five days of leave in a calendar year for sick leave or related to the health or care of any of their family members, including three paid days after three months of continuous employment.

