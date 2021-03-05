Pamela Anderson is planning to sell her multi-million Malibu mansion and settle down in the Vancouver Island town she was born and raised in, the New York Post reports.

The former “Baywatch” actor told the outlet that she decided to move back to Canada following her surprise wedding to her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst, last Christmas Eve.

“I feel more settled on my sustainable ranch on Vancouver Island with space to rescue more animals. It’s still beachfront. One foot away from the water — and I’m lost,” Anderson said.

Her Malibu beachfront is listed by Tomer Fridman of The Fridman Group for $14.9-million USD, or $18.8-million CAD. Anderson originally bought the property in 2008; she’s tried to sell it before and has previously rented it for upwards of $50,000 a month, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Joel Danto of The Luxury Level A photo of Pamela Anderson's Malibu home.

Before moving into that home, she lived in a “shabby chic” Malibu home, which was featured in an episode of “MTV Cribs” that aired in 2000.

Anderson wanted to get back to her roots in Ladysmith, B.C., where she owns property that once belonged to her grandmother.

“I left my small town in my early twenties for ′Playboy,′ travelled all around the world, just to come home — one of the most beautiful places on earth,” she told People. “I made it home in one piece, a miracle. I’m a lucky girl.”

Anderson and her husband have stayed in Ladysmith since 2019, often visiting pre-pandemic to fix up the property, as it had fallen into disrepair after her grandmother’s death.

Rumours that she planned to re-develop or build condos in town were shut down in a 2019 interview with local outlet Ladysmith Chemainus Chronicle.

The Canadian star has posted glimpses of her life on Vancouver Island on social media. She enjoys spending her time there in the great outdoors with her pets.

The 53-year-old environmental activist has always had a special place in her heart for Ladysmith. She told the Wall Street Journal that she’s been busy there renovating her grandma’s land, building a greenhouse and pickling vegetables.

As far as B.C. life goes, sounds like Anderson fits right in.