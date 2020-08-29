VANCOUVER — Rental prices have dipped and landlords are facing stiffer competition for tenants in Canada’s two hottest housing markets in the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

It seems like a renter’s market in Toronto and Vancouver for the first time in years, but the B.C. Non-Profit Housing Association warns that doesn’t mean housing is becoming more affordable.

It’s monitoring the role of pension funds and real estate investment trusts, or REITs, which tend to spur rent increases in order to return value to shareholders, said policy manager Brian Clifford.

The non-profit association is advocating for a provincial fund to help its members acquire rental buildings when they come up for sale in order to keep the units affordable.

For now, some landlords are offering incentives, hoping to fill their units as fewer international students seek housing this fall, said Michael Ferreira, managing principal at Urban Analytics.

In the newer, purpose-built rental buildings the real estate advisory company tracks across British Columbia’s Lower Mainland, incentives could include discounted rents, waived security deposits, and free parking, storage or utilities for the first year of tenancy.

Rents declining

And in Toronto, home broker and landlord Davelle Morrison said short-term rentals, such as Airbnb units, are entering the long-term mix as the pandemic continues to restrict and deter travel.

“We’re finding that (rental units) are sitting on the market a lot longer and my clients are having to bring their rental prices down in order to generate any interest for their particular condo,” said Morrison, adding she recently listed a unit she owns for the same price she set two years ago.

The latest numbers from the listing service PadMapper show the cost to rent in Toronto and Vancouver continued to decline in the last month, while smaller, neighbouring cities saw increases.

The company pegged the median cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Toronto at $2,100, down 8.7 per cent from last August, while the cost in Vancouver was down 6.4 per cent to $2,060.

The costs to rent a two-bedroom unit were also down, according to PadMapper’s latest rent report that used around 10,200 listings in Toronto and 1,400 in Vancouver to estimate the median prices.

PadMapper doesn’t provide a complete overview of the rental market, cautioned Ferreira, since not all purpose-built rental developers are looking for tenants by listing their units on such websites.

But he said the PadMapper data could offer a better idea of what’s happening in the condo rental market, as landlords who buy condos as investments may be more inclined to use the site.

“They don’t want to go a month or two without getting any rent in, so they’re more willing to accept a lower rent or drop the rent on their unit in order to get a tenant in there.”