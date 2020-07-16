Trudeau had promised $14 billion in early June, but several premiers said they needed more money and also resisted some of the conditions the federal Liberals wanted to put on the deal.

He said the federal government will contribute $19 billion under the “Safe Restart Agreement” to help provinces fund things like child care, contact tracing and personal protective equipment. There is also money to bail out municipal governments that saw soaring expenses and plunging revenues during the pandemic.

The federal, provincial and territorial governments have reached a deal on billions of dollars in transfers to continue reopening economies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was one who didn’t like a federal demand that some of it fund up to 10 days of paid sick leave to discourage workers with precarious employment from going into work ill.

The agreement includes sick leave, fully funded by the federal government.

Manitoba’s Brian Pallister said he’s pleased with that provision.

“I think it’s very important we have a national program, and the prime minister obviously agreed,” he said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

“I think the important thing is that, as opposed to some past discussions where premiers were drawn away from supporting other premiers, the premiers stuck together and they stood for what they wanted and largely got it.”

British Columbia’s John Horgan said his province expects nearly $2 billion in transfers and emphasized the sick-leave program as a key move to make sure nobody feels pressured to go work sick.

Quebec’s Francois Legault wanted the money to be transferred without conditions so provinces could use it on whatever they considered most important. He also didn’t want the cash distributed purely by population, noting that Quebec had been hit harder by COVID-19 than other provinces.

Provinces have some flexibility

Trudeau said the agreement outlines seven priority areas, with some flexibility for the provinces to apply the money to their particular needs over the next six to eight months.

“The provinces agreed to invest in the targeted sectors,” Trudeau said. “There are areas like support for vulnerable people where we will expect the provinces to declare publicly what they will do.”

At his side, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland added the agreement includes standards in certain areas, such as COVID-19 testing, in exchange for the federal money.

Trudeau said workers can’t work if their children don’t have safe care, and many can’t get to their jobs if they don’t have access to safe transit systems.

“Until we find a vaccine, the daily threat of COVID-19 will not disappear,” he said.

Municipal governments, which deliver many of those services, have been begging for aid for months, warning their finances are careening toward brick walls. Many city revenue streams dried up during the pandemic, as recreational centres and programs closed, and transit riders stopped using buses and trains.