Style and design devotees can finally relax, because Pantone has revealed not one but two colours of the year for 2021. The company has chosen Ultimate Gray (PANTONE 17-5104) and Illuminating (PANTONE 13-0647) as the hues of choices for their Colour of the Year 2021.

The grey and yellow shades each work as stand-alone colours, but also complement each other beautifully when paired together. The yellow specifically evokes brighter days ahead. (We’re not projecting our hopes for a better 2021 at all ... )

“It’s a combination that speaks to the resilience, the optimism and hope and positivity that we need, as we reset, renew, reimagine and reinvent,” said Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, via CNN.

This is the second time two colours have been chosen; in 2016, Rose Quartz and Serenity, pale pink and baby blue hues, where revealed as the Colours of the Year, and it’s the first time an achromatic shade (grey) has been selected.

Although the 2021 colours denote hope and stability, we’re not sure we can count on them to predict the future. Take the 2020 Colour of the Year, Classic Blue. At the time of the announcement, the deep blue hue was trumpeted as a symbol for “protection, stability, peace, and confidence” and, well, we know how that went.