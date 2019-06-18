Sure, being a parent is priceless, but damn it would be nice to be paid.

Between the cooking, cleaning, driving, and just general keeping your child alive duties, raising small humans is a job. And as it turns out, a pretty lucrative one, if we were actually being paid for our services.

The average Canadian stay-at-home parent would earn $325,753.82 per year according to Funky Pigeon. This is based on the hourly rates from 670 locations in Canada for the following jobs: a chef, cleaner, laundry, nurse, personal assistant, psychologist, taxi driver and teacher.

Anyone else suddenly feeling very seen?

WATCH: Moms spend 100 hours/week on mom jobs. Story continues below.