If there’s only one guilt you let go of, let it be working-mom guilt. Because guess what? A massive 2018 study of 100,000 people across 29 countries showed kids of working moms grow up to be just as happy as those of moms who didn’t work. Let us repeat that for you in case you were picturing your baby crying for you instead of focusing: KIDS OF WORKING MOMS ARE JUST AS HAPPY AS OTHER KIDS. Not only that, but the same Harvard study found that daughters of working moms grow up to be higher performers in the workplace. And sons of working moms grow up to spend more time caring for their family members. See what a good role model you are? Wipe those tears away. 2. Daycare Daycare guilt tends to come part and parcel with working-mom guilt. Is it the feeling of abandoning your precious babe with a stranger? Is it the multiple cases of hand, foot and mouth disease that babe will have before he’s two years old? Or is it an often-cited 2006 study showing that children who attend daycare tend to show “somewhat” more behavioural problems in child care and kindergarten classrooms? Yeah, time to let that go.

First of all, that same 2006 study found that kids who attended daycare centres had better cognitive and language development, and those who experienced high-quality childcare were somewhat more cooperative. So, balance. And a more recent French study found that children who attend high-quality daycare are actually better behaved and display better cognitive skills than their peers. "The evidence is clear that high-quality, early-childhood care is beneficial for children," Dr. Jillian Roberts, founder of Family Sparks and associate professor at the University of Victoria, previously told Global News. "These programs include not only play and socialization, but also educational and nutritional components from highly-trained early childhood education professionals." As for all the daycare diseases, think of it as building your child's immunity. 3. Sleep training Maybe your baby sleeps like an actual dream without intervention. Maybe your baby is a crap sleeper, but you're OK with it. Or maybe your baby is a crap sleeper, you're not OK with it, you've tried everything, but you feel too guilty to sleep train because won't that make you a monster?

Only you can decide what works for your family, but if you do want to sleep train (or already have!), there’s no need to feel guilty about it. And you are most definitely not a monster. In 2012, the American Academy of Pediatrics put out a statement that infant sleep training is “effective and safe.” Another 2016 study found that letting babies cry themselves to sleep doesn’t lead to emotional, behavioural or parent-child attachment issues. Plus, getting a good sleep is important to a child’s health and wellbeing, and those who don’t may have trouble functioning during the day, the Canadian Paediatric Society notes on its website. Not only that, but when parents are tired all the time it can affect their kids, even affecting a parents’ ability to express happiness in front of their children. And sleep deprivation can take a toll on parents, physically and mentally, effecting everything from memory and mood to a risk of heart disease. So, remember: sleep is good for everyone. And if sleep training is what gets you there, then godspeed. 4. Not breastfeeding Oof, is there anything people love to judge parents for more than how, what, when and where they feed their babies? A 2017 poll found that, among the majority of new moms who said they’d been shamed for their parenting choices, 39 per cent said they were most shamed about breast vs. bottle feeding. PEOPLE. STOP THIS.

