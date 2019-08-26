Cavan Images via Getty Images "She's not supposed to be drinking on the carpet. Let's do a time out." "No, you'll stifle her creative energy. MARCH TO THE BEAT OF YOUR OWN DRUM, SWEETHEART!"

In the journey to becoming parents, most couples decide if they want kids, and if so, when. There are often preliminary parenting discussions; what values and skills they want their children to acquire as they grow up in that family. Yet few parents work out the specifics of how they will accomplish these goals. Then, when a baby arrives and has needs beyond feeding and diaper changing, differences in parenting styles can begin to appear, and one parent may strongly disagree with the other’s methods. WATCH: How to avoid parenting fights with your partner. Story continues below.

Halifax psychologist Dr. Elizabeth Church told HuffPost Canada most parents generally agree on what character traits and morals they’d like their kids to learn. Even if they do have differing objectives, it doesn’t have to be problematic if couples have ongoing, in-depth discussions and respect one another’s differences enough to make detailed strategies on how to accomplish joint parenting goals. “Parents need to continuously have conversations about their parenting approach,” Church said. “They need to keep asking one another ‘What do we want for our kids? What kind of people do we want our kids to become?’ And most importantly – ‘How do we get there?’ They just shouldn’t have these discussions in front of the kids.” There’s a difference between parenting style and personality It’s important to distinguish between parenting style and an individual parent’s personality, though. One parent may be playful and humourous in their personality and parenting approach, while the other is more serious, but that isn’t a negative parenting style difference if both parents are delivering the same core messages and similar consequences when needed. It’s good for kids to experience different types of personalities at home. They even benefit from witnessing parents oppose one another on non-parenting matters, as long as it’s kept respectful.

Hero Images via Getty Images It's good for kids to hear differing opinions.