Kids Write The Darndest Notes When You're On A Work Call

There are three things we know to be true: 2020 is the worst, Earth is getting warmer at an alarming rate and kids say that darndest things.
With most of the world still being in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, parents and children alike have found themselves spending a lot more time together as people have been forced to work from home and schools have shut down.
Parenting is hard enough as it is, but with work, school and life all happening in the same place, many parents have had to set new boundaries with their children to make sure they can still get things done (because we know they really need to get done).
With some back-to-basics thinking, many parents settled on notes as a form of communication with their children, especially when they’re bogged down with endless video meetings. A sneaky, discreet message scribbled in crayon was the appropriate solution to stopping kids from crashing important meetings and creating the dreaded “oh no my kids are in the background of my live BBC news interview” situation, as we saw recently earlier this year.
But when you’re a wee little tot in this big, scary world, anything from not having enough snacks to a little toilet emergency seems like VERY URGENT NEWS that your parents need to know about immediately.
During the pandemic, a kid somewhere has made the difficult decision to interrupt mommy or daddy’s very adult Zoom calls with their bosses and co-workers to let them know that yes, unfortunately, they’ve somehow managed to see their brother getting “poopt” in his “pans.”
After writer Helen Rosner posted her encounter with a cheeky message on Friday, many parents chimed in with their correspondence with children. And apparently, poop is a common thread.
It’s not all crappy, though.
And sometimes, the kids know you have business to attend to, but that won’t stop them from asking questions about Peppa Pig that can only be answered with some screen time.
Don’t give them their way and you’ll get one of these. Sigh.
You’ll likely win them back with the some snacks. Don’t worry, the parents at HuffPost Canada aren’t immune to having to list off daily meal specials either.
Even if the doors are shut, kids learn at a young age that if there’s a will, there’s a way.
And if a misspelled crayola-scented note doesn’t convey the urgency of the situation, then it’s time to bring out the hieroglyphs!
At the end of the day, what they’re all asking for is just a little bit of love and “utenchon.”
And if you’re lucky, you might get a much-needed coupon for free snuggle.
