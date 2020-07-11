Kids Write The Darndest Notes When You're On A Work Call

There are three things we know to be true: 2020 is the worst, Earth is getting warmer at an alarming rate and kids say that darndest things.

With most of the world still being in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, parents and children alike have found themselves spending a lot more time together as people have been forced to work from home and schools have shut down.

Parenting is hard enough as it is, but with work, school and life all happening in the same place, many parents have had to set new boundaries with their children to make sure they can still get things done (because we know they really need to get done).

doble-d via Getty Images Can you hear this photo?

With some back-to-basics thinking, many parents settled on notes as a form of communication with their children, especially when they’re bogged down with endless video meetings. A sneaky, discreet message scribbled in crayon was the appropriate solution to stopping kids from crashing important meetings and creating the dreaded “oh no my kids are in the background of my live BBC news interview” situation, as we saw recently earlier this year.

But when you’re a wee little tot in this big, scary world, anything from not having enough snacks to a little toilet emergency seems like VERY URGENT NEWS that your parents need to know about immediately.

During the pandemic, a kid somewhere has made the difficult decision to interrupt mommy or daddy’s very adult Zoom calls with their bosses and co-workers to let them know that yes, unfortunately, they’ve somehow managed to see their brother getting “poopt” in his “pans.”

My friend’s daughter just entered his home workspace and wordlessly handed this note to him while he was on a conference call pic.twitter.com/qfd8SY09GP — Helen Rosner (@hels) July 10, 2020

After writer Helen Rosner posted her encounter with a cheeky message on Friday, many parents chimed in with their correspondence with children. And apparently, poop is a common thread.

I have saved these and am going to use them for embarrassment fuel when my daughters are older. Got this a few years ago during a conference call at home too. She was right...it was not good. pic.twitter.com/18bm1Kg9FQ — Jeff Caldwell (@jeffacaldwell) July 10, 2020

It’s not all crappy, though.

Just turned my notebook page on hour 4.5 of zoom today and found this from my kid. I mean, if I did this she might well not be “there for me”, it’s relatively unlikely in fact - but I love the note and that she thinks of me. pic.twitter.com/aCmmxyZSsM — Osgoode Institute for Feminist Legal Studies (@OsgoodeIFLS) May 29, 2020

I’m in zoom meetings nearly all day everyday - so my kids have started sending me secret notes. They’ll slither along the floor like ninjas and reach up to stick them on my laptop. The one before this said “I’m hungry. Feed me” pic.twitter.com/BbYXYzehoJ — Dr Fiona Rawle (@FiRawle) April 9, 2020

And sometimes, the kids know you have business to attend to, but that won’t stop them from asking questions about Peppa Pig that can only be answered with some screen time.

Note slipped to me during a morning zoom meeting. Smart kid. pic.twitter.com/nTJud02wVq — Elizabeth Goodyear-Grant (@eplusgg) April 28, 2020

Yikes! I thought it was going to say poop, not paint. Here’s what my 11-year old wrote on my notepad while I was on a work call (Clyde is the peanut, for some reason). pic.twitter.com/ylbwlyi5Gr — Hazel 🇨🇦 (@nekogrrl) July 10, 2020

After already binging 2 seasons of Full House. The notes crack me up! pic.twitter.com/hZqc56gYu0 — Karla Gould (@karlagould) July 11, 2020

Don’t give them their way and you’ll get one of these. Sigh.

Going well over here too. pic.twitter.com/SwSUwZMXQB — Benjamin Roy (@benjaminjroy) July 10, 2020

I call this, “Notes from Timeout: A Story in Two Acts” pic.twitter.com/fnwBy2tOBG — Cara DeMichele Caravelli (@cara_cara) July 11, 2020

You’ll likely win them back with the some snacks. Don’t worry, the parents at HuffPost Canada aren’t immune to having to list off daily meal specials either.

We close the home office door for work calls, and told the kids to slip notes under the door, if it was urgent. I guess this was urgent.



It was also 10 a.m. pic.twitter.com/mciZrFOJi1 — Andree Lau (@alau2) July 11, 2020

Even if the doors are shut, kids learn at a young age that if there’s a will, there’s a way.

One of my guys decided to use a remote control car into which he’d insert notes he believed I needed while on calls. pic.twitter.com/5k3r37q0QF — Karen Burkum (@LovingtheChaos) July 10, 2020

And if a misspelled crayola-scented note doesn’t convey the urgency of the situation, then it’s time to bring out the hieroglyphs!

A note from my 8 y o during my zoom meeting... pic.twitter.com/mS6JZ9X5kU — Anna Amirkhanyan (@AnnaAmirkhan) July 11, 2020

At the end of the day, what they’re all asking for is just a little bit of love and “utenchon.”

I miss getting notes while on the phone. Throwback to when my kid needed more utenchon. pic.twitter.com/nw7Nyo0vUt — staceywilliams (@staceywilliams) July 10, 2020

And if you’re lucky, you might get a much-needed coupon for free snuggle.

A coupon for free snuggles my daughter gave me. I started with four, used one, and had three left when I put it in my box of treasures. pic.twitter.com/aNG7pWh9lP — AFPV (@AFPV) July 11, 2020