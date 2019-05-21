Honduras Fire Department via AP/CP This photo released by the Honduras Fire Department shows firefighters responding to a plane crash in the Atlantic Ocean near Roatan, an island in Honduras, on May 18, 2019.

TRUJILLO, Honduras — A 32-year-old British Columbia pilot who was killed in a plane crash in Honduras on Saturday is being described by his father as a spontaneous person who was a happy child.

Larry Forseth said in a phone interview with The Canadian Press from Honduras that he had spoken with his son Patrick earlier on the morning of the crash.

Patrick Forseth, who also goes by Danny, told his father of a “minor issue with a battery terminal,” he said.

“The cable to the battery was loose so the plane would not start ... and he had a mechanic come ... and he fixed the problem,” Larry Forseth said.

“That was fine and the plane started and everything was normal. And shortly after departure this horrible, horrible tragedy happened.”

Larry Forseth said the family is not sure what happened but believes it was a private flight, and that the plane crashed into the water just off the shore of Roatan.

U.S. confirms Americans killed

Global Affairs Canada confirmed Sunday a Canadian citizen had died in the crash, but did not identify the person due to privacy concerns.

Stefano Maron said consular officials in the capital, Tegucigalpa, were in contact with local authorities and were providing assistance to the victim’s family.

The Piper Cherokee Six plummeted into the Atlantic Ocean shortly after takeoff from Roatan en route to Trujillo, a port city on Honduras’s northern coast.

The Associated Press reported that the other victims of the crash were four American passengers, citing a U.S. Armed Forces spokesman.

The Honduran military said in a statement that rescue boats with police divers and firemen recovered four bodies within minutes of the crash and transported another to a hospital, where he died shortly after of internal injuries.

The U.S. State Department also confirmed the deaths of four American citizens.

Watch: Here’s what we know about the deadly Honduras plane crash. Story continues below.