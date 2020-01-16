FBI Arrests Former Canadian Forces Reservist Suspected Of Being A Neo-Nazi

RCMP via The Canadian Press Former Canadian military reservist Patrik Mathews is seen here in an undated handout photo. Mathews was a combat engineer with the 38 Canadian Brigade Group in Winnipeg before he disappeared in August 2019.

OTTAWA — A former Canadian military reservist who was accused of being a neo-Nazi before disappearing last summer has been arrested by the FBI in the United States.

Patrik Mathews was one of three people taken into custody on Thursday morning, according to Dave Fitz of the FBI’s Baltimore office. Mathews and one other person were arrested in the U.S. state of Delaware while the third individual was taken into custody in Maryland, Fitz said.

Mathews, a combat engineer with the 38 Canadian Brigade Group in Winnipeg, disappeared at the end of August 2019 as he was being fast-tracked out of the military for his alleged links to a right-wing extremist group called The Base.

His truck was found abandoned on a rural property in Piney, Man., near the U.S. border, prompting speculation Mathews had entered the U.S.

At the time he disappeared, Mathews was being investigated by military-intelligence officers for his alleged role as a recruiter for The Base while the RCMP were reportedly conducting their own investigation.