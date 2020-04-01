Adrian Wyld/CP Health Minister Patty Hajdu listens to a translation aid during a news conference in Ottawa on April 1, 2020.

OTTAWA — The federal government likely did not have enough protective equipment in its emergency stockpile to meet needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, Health Minister Patty Hajdu acknowledges.

Successive governments in Ottawa have not spent enough money preparing for public-health crises, Hajdu told a news conference Wednesday.

Federal officials are now working hard to procure scarce equipment such as surgical masks at a time when governments everywhere are scrambling to do the same, she said.

“We likely did not have enough. I think federal governments for decades have been underfunding things like public-health preparedness, and I would say that obviously governments all across the world are in the same exact situation,” Hajdu said.

‘We are pulling out all the stops’

“It is an extremely competitive space right now for personal protective equipment. We are pulling out all of the stops ... trying to procure equipment in a global situation where equipment is extremely tight.”

Hajdu also signalled there are lessons to be acted on after the pandemic.

“This is an opportunity for all governments to consider reinvesting in public health and preparedness, and I look forward to those conversations on the other end of this.”

Canada’s National Emergency Strategic Stockpile has supplies that provinces and territories can request in emergencies, such as infectious disease outbreaks and natural disasters, when their own resources fall short.

The stockpile’s roots can be traced to the early 1950s, an element of the federal government’s Cold War civil-defence plan.

The emergency stockpile is in a central depot in the national-capital region and warehouses strategically located across Canada.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is responsible for maintaining the stockpile, continuously assessing its contents and refurbishing the supplies.

