Paul Rudd is a man of talents. He’s Ant-Man. He’s probably immortal and/or has hacked the fountain of youth. He stars in this great meme. He’s also basically a Canadian now. Seriously. Where’s his citizenship?

Amanda Edwards via Getty Images Paul Rudd arrives at the premiere of Netflix's "Living With Yourself" at ArcLight Hollywood on Oct. 16, 2019.

While promoting his Netflix show “Living With Yourself,” the actor talked about a medley of Canadian things to encourage people up north to give the show a shot. While visiting Buzzfeed, he confirmed that he’s currently bingeing CBC/Netflix hit “Schitt’s Creek” and proceeded to gush about the show’s cast and characters. “Catherine O’Hara’s character in “Schitt’s Creek” is quite possibly the greatest creation since Mars Rovers. It’s something to behold. It’s spectacular,” he said firmly.

Paul Rudd is a bigger Schitt's Creek fan than you. pic.twitter.com/4evaWaOHcA — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) October 25, 2019

I think we have the makings of a real friendship here, Mr. Rudd! https://t.co/MggAutNVXu — Eugene Levy (@Realeugenelevy) October 25, 2019

It didn’t stop there. In an interview with his co-star, Aisling Bea, for eTalk, he talked about all his favourite Canadian things. He tells Bea that Canadians would the show they star in because it involves “a lot of Tim Hortons, a lot of hockey ... a lot of President’s Choice cookies.” Bea then goes on to say that Rudd would make an excellent young Justin Trudeau if someone ever needed to cast the prime minister.

#PaulRudd name dropped PC cookies and we have no choice but to declare him an honourary Canadian 🍪🇨🇦



Watch more from the interview here 👉 https://t.co/dGtY8XfZB4pic.twitter.com/cVTn9e9SKa — etalk (@etalkCTV) October 20, 2019