Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS Lieutenant-General Paul Wynnyk, Vice Chief of the Defence Staff in Ottawa on May 22, 2019.

OTTAWA — The military’s second-in-command, Lt.-Gen. Paul Wynnyk, is resigning.

The move, which is effective on Aug. 9, comes only weeks after the federal government agreed to a settlement with Wynnyk’s predecessor, Vice-Admiral Mark Norman.

It was believed at that time that Wynnyk would remain as the Canadian Forces’ vice-chief of the defence staff for the foreseeable future.

But in a letter obtained by Global News, Wynnyk reportedly links his resignation to an attempt by the military’s top officer, Gen. Jonathan Vance, to reinstate Norman.

Watch: MPs unanimously back apology for Vice-Admiral Mark Norman. Story continues below.