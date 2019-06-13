Jason Franson/CP A flare stack lights the sky from the Imperial Oil refinery in Edmonton on Dec. 28, 2018.

OTTAWA — Canada’s parliamentary budget watchdog says a higher price on carbon will be needed if Canada is to meet its Paris Agreement targets for greenhouse-gas emissions.

A Parliamentary Budget Office report today says an extra price on carbon will be needed past 2023 to meet Canada’s targets, starting at $6 a tonne and rising to $52 by 2030.

Combined with the current federal fuel charge, that would add up to $102 per tonne.