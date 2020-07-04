COVID-19 Returns To P.E.I. As Alberta First Nation Under Lockdown

Brian McInnis/The Canadian Press Motorists from the mainland go through COVID-19 checkpoints on entering at the Confederation Bridge in Borden-Carleton, P.E.I., Fri. July 3, 2020.

A First Nation in southern Alberta was on lockdown Saturday while Prince Edward Island reported new COVID-19 cases for the first time in more than two months, announcing three new cases on Saturday ― including one person who worked at Charlottetown seniors’ home. Dr. Heather Morrison, the province’s chief public health officer, told a news conference that all three cases were Islanders who’d travelled within Canada ― the first cases in P.E.I. since April 28. “This is disappointing news, but we have said consistently that we need to be prepared for more cases and we are,″ Morrison said, noting none of the cases are related to seasonal residents or the opening of the Atlantic bubble this week. Watch: What does a 30% unemployment rate mean for Canada’s youth? Story continues below.

One, a man in his 50s, was an essential services worker who’d travelled outside the province and was self-isolating. Two other cases are believed to be linked ― a man in his 20s who’d gone to Nova Scotia and had interacted with someone who’d been in the U.S. and was asymptomatic, returning to the island on Monday. The other case was a close contact of the male, a symptomatic woman in her 20s who worked at Whisperwood Villa, a seniors’ residence in Charlottetown where management was advised Friday evening and residents were being tested starting on Saturday as a precaution. Morrison considered the risk of transmission low, given the woman wore PPE. None of the residents have exhibited new symptoms of COVID-19, but the province planned to test all residents and staff as well as visitors from Tuesday. 200 people under monitoring in Siksika Nation Meanwhile, a First Nation in southern Alberta has implemented a curfew as its health workers monitor more than 200 people for signs they may have developed COVID-19. Siksika Nation Chief Ouray Crowfoot said in video messages posted on Facebook that as of Thursday there were 21 known COVID-19 positive cases with links to the community west of Calgary, and that five separate and unrelated case clusters had been uncovered in the previous 12 days. Crowfoot said that as of Wednesday, 258 Siksika Nation members were under “active investigation and daily followup” by the community’s health services team ― a number he said had quadrupled in only three days.