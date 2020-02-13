Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press Quebecor CEO Pierre Karl Peladeau speaks during public hearings at the CRTC in Gatineau, Que., Wed. April 17, 2019. Peladeau described Bell Inc. as a “public danger″ and “multi-tentacled octopus″ at a CRTC hearing.

MONTREAL ― The president and chief executive officer of Quebecor Inc. described Bell Inc. as a “public danger″ and “multi-tentacled octopus″ at a CRTC hearing Wednesday. Pierre Karl Peladeau testified before the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, which is considering Bell Media’s potential acquisition of Groupe V Media’s conventional TV network and Noovo video-on-demand service for an undisclosed price. Peladeau accused its rival of being “so dominant that it is no longer controllable.” Watch: These are Canadians’ top complaints about telecoms. Story continues below.

In the morning, Bell agreed before the CRTC not to close any of the regional V stations in Quebec, if it is authorized to acquire the group. Although it operates telecommunications, radio, TV and digital services, Bell does not have a general TV channel in French in the country. It therefore rejected Quebecor’s opposition to the transaction in which it argues that Bell would become too large. “I don’t think Bell Media is the one dominating,” replied Karine Moses, president of Bell Media Quebec, pointing to market share.