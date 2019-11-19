Toronto Raptors/Twitter Canadian sports icons Penny Oleksiak and Bianca Andreescu smile for the camera at a Raptors game in Toronto on Monday.

Two of Canada’s greatest female athletes shared a moment to remember without breaking a sweat. U.S. Open tennis champion Bianca Andreescu and four-time Olympic swimming medallist Penny Oleksiak made an appearance at a Toronto Raptors basketball game on Monday in Toronto. The two world-class competitors were able to kick back and watch others compete for a change, and they took full advantage with drinks in hand. The 19-year-olds appeared on the big screen inside Scotiabank Arena and decided to put on a performance. They locked arms and downed their beverages before smiling for the camera.

A girl’s night out won’t be the same after this display. Talk about talent! It’s safe to say our queens of the north know how to put on a show for the crowd. And Raptors fans sure seemed to appreciate their efforts, cheering and clapping for Canada’s most decorated athletes.