The Pentagon has released three U.S. Navy videos that show what the U.S. Department of Defense calls “unexplained aerial phenomena.”

One video is of an incident in November 2004, while the other two were recorded in January 2015, according to CBS News.

The videos, which were taken by U.S. Navy fighter pilots during training exercises, were officially made public on Monday but had previously been leaked between 2017 and 2019, Defense Department spokeswoman Sue Gough told CBS.

U.S. Navy officials confirmed the existence of the tapes last fall while insisting the footage should never have been made public.

Gough said officials changed their minds after rechecking the videos.

“After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena,” Gough told CBS.