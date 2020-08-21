Strong Winds Could Force More B.C. Residents From Homes Due To Wildfires

PENTICTON, B.C. — Firefighters in British Columbia’s southern Okanagan are bracing for a change in wind and weather that has the potential to drive a huge wildfire north toward the outskirts of Penticton.

Calm winds over the last few days are forecast to switch direction and gain strength over the 20-square kilometre wildfire that has already destroyed one home and forced hundreds of evacuations.

The BC Wildfire Service says it is increasing the number of teams capable of setting up sprinkler systems to protect more of the roughly 3,700 homes lying in the possible path of the fire.

Residents of those properties have already been warned to be ready to leave and they’ve been urged to pre-register with emergency services so officials can prepare for them.