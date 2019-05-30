Petition For 'Peppa Pig' To Add A Same-Sex Parent Family Takes Off

YouTube/Peppa Pig "Peppa Pig," one of the most popular kid's TV shows in the world, has never featured a same-sex parent couple.

British TV show “Peppa Pig” is so wildly popular that kids around the world have started talking with English accents, a phenomenon dubbed the “Peppa Effect.”

So just imagine the positive normalizing influence if the show— which centres on Peppa’s family and other animal families in a quaint British town— added a same-sex parent couple.

A petition with more than 17,500 signatures (at time of publish) is asking the show to do just that.

“Children watching ‘Peppa Pig’ are at an impressionable age, and excluding same-sex families will teach them that only families with either a single parent or two parents of different sexes are normal,” the Care 2 petition reads.

“This means that children of same-sex parents may feel alienated by Peppa Pig, and that other children may be more likely to bully them, simply through ignorance.”

