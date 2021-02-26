Legoland Florida The Peppa Pig Theme Park is slated to open in Florida by 2022.

For Canadian kids marathoning countless episodes of “Peppa Pig” during the pandemic, Florida might be their dream destination once families are allowed to travel freely again.

Following the oinktacular show’s success as the most-streamed kids’ series of 2020, the world’s first Peppa Pig theme park is slated to open in the sunshine state in 2022, Hasbro announced on Thursday.

Coming in 2022, the world's first-ever Peppa Pig Theme Park! Visit Peppa Pig and friends in sunny Winter Haven, Florida! Sign up for the latest updates at https://t.co/tyyY77bqPh pic.twitter.com/0zPWL2FQ5f — Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida (@PeppaPigFlorida) February 25, 2021

Attractions and live shows will be among the big draws for kids, according to the theme park’s website. And yes, there will be mud puddles! The park, which will be located at Legoland Florida Resort as a standalone attraction, will plop those dastardly puddles in “themed play areas.” Photo ops and interactions with porky mascots are also on the cards, as the website also suggests Peppa and her family will be present.

The exciting news ― which dropped on the same day as there was a flurry of headlines about Hasbro dropping the gendered prefix of their Potato Head toys ― marks the second time a Peppa-themed outdoor family attraction has opened. Peppa Pig World has operated within the U.K.’s Paultons Theme Park for several years.

It's nearly the weekend and today we're sharing some of your favourite Peppa Pig World rides! 😊👍 pic.twitter.com/EIZYB5HXOi — Paultons Theme Park (@PaultonsPark) February 26, 2021

There’s also the indoor attraction Peppa Pig’s World of Play, which operates in three U.S. states and China. At this time, venues like the one in Michigan are open at limited capacity.

If the kids in your life have caught wind of Peppa’s latest property and are suffering FOMO, they can live vicariously through a virtual tour of the whimsical rides at Peppa Pig World.

Paultons Theme Park uploaded the tour, starring Peppa and George mascots, in the early months of the lockdown last year.