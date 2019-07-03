Period Pain Leads To 9 Days A Year Of Lost Productivity: Study

If, for some reason, you are undecided in your feelings about menstrual pain, here’s yet another reason to hate it: according to a new study, it can lead to a significant drop in productivity. The study, published last Thursday in peer-reviewed medical journal BMJ, gathered information from 32,748 Dutch women between the ages of 15 and 45. On average, respondents said that period pain caused them to lose 8.9 days of productivity a year — nearly two full work weeks. Only 14 per cent of the women surveyed said they avoided going to school or work due to their period. But the vast majority, 81 per cent, said that they were less productive due to menstruation-related symptoms such as cramps, heavy bleeding and changes in mood.

LaylaBird via Getty Images There's an "urgent" need to focus on the impact of period pain, according to a new study.

The people most likely to miss work or school due to their periods are under 21. And when they do, only 21 per cent reported that would tell their employer that their period is the reason they feel sick. Many of the study’s participants, 68 per cent, said they wanted more flexibility in both their tasks and their working hours when they’re on their periods. The study also says there’s an “urgent” need to focus more on menstrual symptoms, how they affect people, and what can be done to make working conditions easier for people who menstruate. In some countries, including Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, Korea and Zambia, women have the option to take paid menstrual leave days. Similar ideas were proposed in Russia and Italy, but never became law.