Period-Tracker Apps Are Selling User Info To Facebook

Maya The user interface for Maya, one of the apps found to hand user info over to Facebook.

Many women use apps to keep track of their menstrual cycles, especially if their cycles are irregular or if they’re keeping an eye on their fertility. Period trackers can let users know when their next period is expected and when they’re ovulating, which can be useful for people who are trying to get pregnant. The apps also let users enter information about their moods or symptoms — if they felt unusually sad, for instance, or got headaches — so that they can better anticipate those side effects in the future. There’s some variation between the apps, and most let users decide how much info they want to input, but they largely all offer the opportunity for users to get incredibly personal. There are options to input when users had sex (for pregnancy purposes), as well as describing incredibly personal details like their acne, breast tenderness, and vaginal discharge. Some also let users add info about masturbation and alcohol and cigarette use. Both a user’s physical symptoms and their mood can be useful information for advertisers to have. The Guardian reported in 2017 that a leaked internal document from the company detailed how Facebook sells information on the “mood shifts” of its user base.

NurPhoto via Getty Images The Facebook login screen is seen in this photo illustration on March 13, 2019 in Warsaw, Poland.