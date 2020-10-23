NEWS
10/23/2020 16:55 EDT

Assembly Of First Nations Chief Calls On Trudeau To Replace RCMP Commissioner

Perry Bellegarde says Brenda Lucki's post should be held by someone who will "focus their attention on public safety and combating racism."

Perry Bellegarde, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, takes part in an event on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on July 7, 2020.

OTTAWA — The head of the Assembly of First Nations says he is set to tell Prime Minister Justin Trudeau he has ‘lost confidence’ in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki.

National Chief Perry Bellegarde says he’s taking this step after months of unrest and many issues relating to the safety of First Nations people across Canada.

He says he’s asking Trudeau to replace Lucki with “someone who will focus their attention on public safety and combating racism.”

The call for her resignation comes as the RCMP has faced heavy criticism for its response to violence toward a disputed Mi’kmaq moderate livelihood lobster fishery in Nova Scotia.

The Canadian Press
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki listens to a question during a news conference in Ottawa on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Lucki defended the actions of RCMP officers in Nova Scotia after Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said they had failed to properly protect Indigenous people there.

Speaking at a news conference in Ottawa today, Trudeau says he has heard concerns from many Canadians about the functioning of the RCMP and that he would work with Lucki to ensure “that we continue to keep Canadians safe.”

