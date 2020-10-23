The Canadian Press Perry Bellegarde, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, takes part in an event on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on July 7, 2020.

OTTAWA — The head of the Assembly of First Nations says he is set to tell Prime Minister Justin Trudeau he has ‘lost confidence’ in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki. National Chief Perry Bellegarde says he’s taking this step after months of unrest and many issues relating to the safety of First Nations people across Canada.

Thread:



Given months of civil unrest and multiple issues relating to the safety of First Nations people across the country, I will be writing to Prime Minister Trudeau to express that we have lost confidence in Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner Brenda Lucki. 1/3 — Perry Bellegarde (@perrybellegarde) October 23, 2020

The safety and security of all Canadians, including First Nations people, must be the top priority of the Prime Minister and the federal government. 2/3 — Perry Bellegarde (@perrybellegarde) October 23, 2020

I am asking the Prime Minister to remove Commissioner Lucki and to replace her with someone who will focus their attention on public safety and combating racism. 3/3 — Perry Bellegarde (@perrybellegarde) October 23, 2020

He says he’s asking Trudeau to replace Lucki with “someone who will focus their attention on public safety and combating racism.” The call for her resignation comes as the RCMP has faced heavy criticism for its response to violence toward a disputed Mi’kmaq moderate livelihood lobster fishery in Nova Scotia.

The Canadian Press RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki listens to a question during a news conference in Ottawa on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Lucki defended the actions of RCMP officers in Nova Scotia after Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said they had failed to properly protect Indigenous people there. Speaking at a news conference in Ottawa today, Trudeau says he has heard concerns from many Canadians about the functioning of the RCMP and that he would work with Lucki to ensure "that we continue to keep Canadians safe." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2020. This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.