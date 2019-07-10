BIG RIVER FIRST NATION, Sask. — The head of the Assembly of First Nations had a receptive audience with most of Canada’s premiers Tuesday over the need to implement changes to reduce the number of Indigenous children in care.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do. We’ve got 40,000 children in care and we know that’s not acceptable,” National Chief Perry Bellegarde said after a day-long meeting Tuesday with premiers at Big River First Nation, north of Saskatoon.

“It’s a human rights issue and we need to fix that and you can only do that by working together.”

Bill C-92, which was just passed in last session, clarifies the jurisdiction of Indigenous people over family and social services in their communities.

Bellegarde said he believes the premiers got the message and are committed to working toward better child welfare.

“There was a good nodding of heads around the table,” he said. “That was one issue that the premiers said they wanted to work on together back in 2016 and I’m going to continue encouraging that.”