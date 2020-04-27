HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Minted

Mother’s Day gifts are a balancing act. They ought to be sentimental, but a macaroni frame photo won’t cut it (come on, you’re not in kindergarten anymore). You’ve probably gone through the usual list ― jewelry, chocolates, flowers, stuff you thought she needed but she only used once ― and you’re now running low on ideas.

Allow us to introduce you to Minted. Minted works with a community of independent artists to create gorgeous, customizable gifts, and more than half of the artists are moms themselves. Whether you’re buying a gift for mom, moms, or the mom-figure in your life, these gifts are sure to make her feel just how special she is to you.

So there you go, you’ve hit the trifecta: an awesome gift, personalized for mom, and a purchase that supports artist moms and their families!

Feel free to browse their shop to see everything they have to offer. We’ve highlighted our favourite picks below!

Catch-All Pouch Set

Minted

One can never have enough pouches. These versatile bad boys are handy for storing everything from toiletries to jewelry to cords and cables. Choose from 12 gorgeous patterns and personalize your choice with a free foil-pressed leather tag.

Casual Clutch

Minted

This chic casual clutch is a must-have for moms who only have bulky purses. She can carry it on its own or throw it in her tote. It fits a wallet, phone, keys, and makeup essentials. Choose from 11 patterns and personalize your choice with a free foil-pressed leather tag.

Snap Tote

Minted

We guarantee that this will be your mom’s go-to tote. It comes in 15 gorgeous patterns and can be personalized with a free foil-pressed leather tag. Each tote bag is made from 100% durable cotton and has a brushed copper snap closure.

Canvas Snap Backpack

Minted

Backpacks are hands-down the most convenient way to carry your things around, and your mom deserves every bit of convenience she can get. This canvas snap backpack fits a 13″ laptop, has two adjustable straps and one interior pocket, and is made from a lightweight but durable fabric that is designed to withstand wear and tear. Choose from 13 patterns and personalize it with a free foil-pressed leather tag.



Heart Snapshot Mix ®

Minted

Your mom is sure to fall in love with this photo art print. You can personalize it with 30 of your favourite photos and special memories, and it has a wide variety of customization options including size, foil-press, filters, captions, and frame materials. Depending on which options you choose, this gift can cost anywhere from $35 to $300, so you can select the one that fits your budget.

Custom House Portrait Art

Minted

Memorialize a special home with a custom line drawing your mom is sure to love. The customization options include: size, colour, frame, captions, and print-type. You can make the choices that fit your budget, as this gift can run anywhere between $45.28 to $250.

Nature’s Crest Monogram Pillow

Minted