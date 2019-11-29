Justin Tang/CP Sen. Peter Harder, government representative in the Senate, speaks to reporters on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 19, 2018.

OTTAWA — The man representing the Liberal government in the Senate is stepping down at the end of the year.

Sen. Peter Harder, who shepherded government legislation in the Senate as it began its transition into a more independent and less partisan chamber of sober second thought, will remain a member of the upper house he joined in April 2016.

Harder is a former senior public servant who led the team that helped the Liberals transition into power after they won the 2015 election.

