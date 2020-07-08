Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press Peter MacKay waves to the camera before the start of the English-language Conservative leadership debate in Toronto on June 18, 2020. MacKay's campaign says he is focusing on communicating directly with party members and getting out the vote.

OTTAWA — Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay is taking heat for skipping a pair of virtual debates organized by grassroots party members. Riding associations in both the Greater Toronto Area and British Columbia banded together to organize their own events for all four candidates to present themselves to party members. Leslyn Lewis, Erin O’Toole and Derek Sloan all attended the Toronto debate and are expected at Wednesday’s B.C. event. MacKay committed to attend the GTA one in principle, but then had a conflict with the June 24 date so he didn’t join. He turned down the invite to the B.C. event on Wednesday, a decision that the debate co-chair said “bummed” him out.

The COVID-19 pandemic has meant few opportunities for would-be voters to compare the candidates side by side, said Angelo Isidorou, who admitted he has not made up his mind who he’ll vote for in the contest. Though this event will be virtual — as was the one in Toronto — they are better than nothing, he said. “Each candidate has released videos and stuff like that but it’s different when they are in a room together, even if it is a virtual room,” he said. Isidorou said the organizers worked to get the backing of all 42 area riding associations for the event to ensure candidates would feel it was worth their time. They also offered to be flexible on the date. So far, they have 2,500 people registered to watch. When asked late last week why MacKay wasn’t attending Wednesday’s event, his campaign said he is focusing on communicating directly with party members and getting out the vote. “Any given provincial town hall he does gets thousands of individual contacts,” spokesman Chisholm Pothier said in an email. Watch: MacKay spoke about systemic racism during the last Conservative leadership debate. Story continues below.

On Tuesday, Mackay’s campaign claimed a scheduling conflict and promoted a town hall he was holding that evening with B.C. supporters. The only debates leadership contenders had to attend were two set up by the leadership organizing committee. Those were in mid-June and all four candidates were there. The party itself was forced to make it clear that the B.C. debate wasn’t a mandatory event sanctioned by the leadership organizing committee, known as LEOC, after receiving numerous complaints. In a letter to party members, a copy of which was obtained by The Canadian Press, the party said it appreciated the initiative shown in B.C., but couldn’t speak to how it was put together. “This is not an official LEOC debate and therefore we’re unable to answer your questions surrounding it. It also means the LEOC rules around debates do not apply.” The June 24 event was staged by the Etobicoke-Lakeshore, Etobicoke Centre and Parkdale-High-Park riding associations.

Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS From left, Erin O'Toole, Peter MacKay, Derek Sloan and Leslyn Lewis wait for the beginning of the French-language Conservative leadership debate in Toronto on June 17, 2020.