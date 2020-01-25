STELLARTON, N.S. — After a more than four-year hiatus from politics, former cabinet minister Peter MacKay officially launched his bid to capture the leadership of the federal Conservative party before an enthusiastic hometown crowd in Nova Scotia. MacKay made the announcement at the Museum of Industry in Stellarton, N.S., in front of a large Canadian flag and before more than 200 supporters bearing signs with his name. He said he is running because the current Liberal government is making the lives of Canadians harder and he doesn’t want to stand by and hope someone else can get the job done. “I am here to stand up and do my part to help unite this country, to put shoulder to the wheel and with others to help build a better life for all of us,” Mackay told the gathering.

In a 23-minute long speech, MacKay touted his experience as a former defence minister and stressed the need for leadership that will assert Canada’s place in the world. He also took a swipe at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “Leadership on the world stage, serious diplomacy to advance Canada’s interest requires authenticity of actions, measured by outcomes, not selfies or photo-ops. Canadians have had enough of posturing that produces no results.” MacKay served in a number of positions under prime minister Stephen Harper and was the leader of the leader of the Progressive Conservative Party when it merged with the Canadian Alliance in 2003, creating the current Conservative party. He stepped away from politics ahead of the 2015 election, the year the Harper Tories lost power and Harper himself resigned as leader. MacKay addressed the need for party unity and highlighted his past role in its creation.

His father, former longtime Central Nova MP Elmer MacKay, said his son will bring strengths to the party when it comes to the national unity front. “I think too often this country has been unbalanced because of the historical dominance of the centre, Quebec and Ontario,” he said. “I think Peter like (Brian) Mulroney has a better sense of nation-wide development.” Former Newfoundland and Labrador premier Kathy Dunderdale said the time is right for MacKay to run because of the varied experience he would bring to the job. Dunderdale said she even sees his time away from politics as an asset.