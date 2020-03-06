REGINA — Federal Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay says he regrets how some people interpreted his comment that current leader Andrew Scheer’s socially conservative values were a “stinking albatross.”

MacKay made the remark after the last federal election in referring to how Scheer was dogged by questions during the campaign and afterwards about same-sex marriage and abortion.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney referenced MacKay’s comment in an email this week in which Kenney endorsed leadership candidate Erin O’Toole.

“I regret the way people have interpreted it, how it was torqued, how it was misconstrued and it might have been a little raw at the time,” MacKay said during a campaign stop Friday in Scheer’s hometown of Regina.

“But I think as Conservatives if we want to win, we’ve got to be honest with ourselves. We have to address some of the shortcomings that Canadians saw in our campaign the last time, and we have to be a little bit more forward-looking and optimistic, and putting things in the window that people can vote for, not just against.”