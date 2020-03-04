Darren Calabrese/CP Peter MacKay speaks to a crowd of supporters during an event to officially launch his campaign for leader of the Conservative Party of Canada in Stellarton, N.S. on Jan. 25, 2020.

OTTAWA — A high number of undecided voters in the ongoing Conservative leadership race suggests there’s room for others to catch up to, and potentially beat, front-runner Peter MacKay, says the vice-president of the Leger polling firm. Leger’s latest survey suggests MacKay remains at the head of the pack in the contest, with the support of 25 per cent of those polled overall, and 38 per cent of those who say they would vote Conservative in an election. In second place is Erin O’Toole, with four per cent support overall and nine per cent among people who’d vote for the party in a general election. Watch: MacKay announces Tory leadership bid

Sixty-three per cent of those surveyed said they don’t know whom they’d vote for, with 47 per cent of Conservative voters in that camp. That 47 per cent is the number that matters, said Leger’s Christian Bourque. “The fact that the front-runner is not able to convince half of the people who say they would vote Conservative in the poll, to me says they are not sure about him or any of the other leadership candidates,” Bourque said. “So at this point in time it doesn’t mean there will not be a race and a tighter race than we are seeing now.” Eight people are currently in the leadership contest, but only MacKay has paid the entire $300,000 entry fee and submitted all 3,000 required signatures, ensuring his name will be on the ballot. The remaining candidates have until March 25 to meet the requirements, otherwise they drop off the list.