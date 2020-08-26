Top Trump Adviser Slams Canada’s Role In Afghan War In New Book

Kevin Dietsch via Getty Images Peter Navarro appears during a news conference at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 14. Navarro accuses Canada of being out of step with “Trump world.”

WASHINGTON — White House trade adviser Peter Navarro is taking some unprovoked swipes at Canada in a new book about U.S. President Donald Trump’s unconventional approach to foreign policy.

In CNN correspondent Jim Sciutto’s book, “The Madman Theory: Trump Takes on the World,” Navarro casts aspersions on Canada’s role in the U.S.-led multilateral NATO mission in Afghanistan.

He suggests Canada’s decade-long mission, which cost the lives of 158 Canadian soldiers, was motivated more by a desire to curry favour with the U.S. than to support the global fight against terrorism.

Navarro also accuses Canada of being out of step with “Trump world,” maintaining unfair barriers to foreign dairy imports and facilitating the dumping of Chinese products into U.S. markets.

In an interview with CTV News, former Obama-era defence secretary Leon Panetta rejected Navarro’s comments, saying they reflect more on the self-interests of the Trump administration than they do on Canada’s values.

It’s not the first time the outspoken Navarro has set his sights north of the border: following the fractious G7 summit in Quebec in 2018, he accused Justin Trudeau of “bad-faith diplomacy” and said there would be a “special place in hell” for the prime minister.

Watch: Navarro apologized for his comment about Trudeau. Story continues below.