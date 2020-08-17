Peter Nygard’s Sons Accuse Him Of Arranging Their Rape As Teens

Mintaha Neslihan Eroglu via Getty Images Peter Nygard is seen here in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 28, 2016. The businessman is facing a separate class-action lawsuit involving 57 women.

NEW YORK — Two sons of a Canadian fashion mogul have filed a lawsuit against their father saying they were statutorily raped at his direction when they were teenagers.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges Peter Nygard directed the rape of his sons by a sex worker.

It alleges that in 2018 Nygard’s 14-year-old son was brought to Winnipeg, where the woman was instructed to have sex with the teen to “make a man” out of him.

The lawsuit claims that Nygard instructed the same woman to have sex with another son, who was 15 years old at the time, in the Bahamas in 2004.