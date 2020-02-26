Annie I. Bang/AP via CP Canadian clothing tycoon Peter Nygard is seen here in March 2014. The fashion mogul says he will divest his ownership interest in Nygard.

NEW YORK — Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is stepping down as chairman of his company following an FBI raid on his Manhattan headquarters over sex assault allegations.

“Recognizing the priority of the welfare of the thousands of Nygard employees, retail partners, loyal customers, vendors, suppliers and business partners, Peter Nygard has made the decision to step down as Chairman of the Nygard Companies and will divest his ownership interest,” Ken Frydman, Nygard’s spokesman, said in an email Tuesday night.

The FBI searched the designer’s Times Square offices Tuesday, less than two weeks after 10 women filed a lawsuit accusing Nygard of enticing young and impoverished women to his estate in the Bahamas with cash and promises of modelling opportunities.

Several plaintiffs in the suit alleged they were 14 or 15 years old when Nygard gave them alcohol or drugs and then raped them.

Nygard has denied the sex-trafficking claims through his spokesman.

“Nygard welcomes the federal investigation and expects his name to be cleared. He has not been charged, is not in custody and is co-operating with the investigation,” Frydman said.