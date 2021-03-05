NEWS
03/05/2021 12:44 EST

Canada To Receive 1.5 Million Extra Pfizer Vaccine Doses This Month

The shots are arriving months earlier than expected and more are coming in both April and May.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a vaccine clinic in Toronto on Dec. 15, 2020.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will get an extra 1.5 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine delivered this month.

Another one million doses will arrive in both April and May.

Those doses were originally set to arrive in the summer.

The federal government had a contract to buy 40 million doses of the vaccine, which requires two shots for full effectiveness.

After the first doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine arrived before the end of 2020, the national vaccination effort slowed sharply in January while Pfizer upgraded production lines at a major factory in Belgium.

