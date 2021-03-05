Canada To Receive 1.5 Million Extra Pfizer Vaccine Doses This Month

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will get an extra 1.5 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine delivered this month.
Another one million doses will arrive in both April and May.
Those doses were originally set to arrive in the summer.
The federal government had a contract to buy 40 million doses of the vaccine, which requires two shots for full effectiveness.
After the first doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine arrived before the end of 2020, the national vaccination effort slowed sharply in January while Pfizer upgraded production lines at a major factory in Belgium.
