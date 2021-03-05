Canada To Receive 1.5 Million Extra Pfizer Vaccine Doses This Month

Nathan Denette/CP The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a vaccine clinic in Toronto on Dec. 15, 2020.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will get an extra 1.5 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine delivered this month.

Another one million doses will arrive in both April and May.

Those doses were originally set to arrive in the summer.