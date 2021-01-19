Canada Will Not Receive Any Pfizer Vaccine Doses Next Week: Fortin

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images An image of the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine being prepared in Mississauga, Ont., on Dec. 21, 2020.

OTTAWA — Canada is not going to get any vaccine doses from Pfizer-BioNTech next week.

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the Canadian military commander co-ordinating the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, says Canada’s shipments of the vaccine will be cut by nearly one-fifth this week and then go down to zero next week.

Pfizer told Canada last week its shipments would be affected because the production facility in Belgium is being upgraded to produce more doses overall.

Fortin said last week that Canada expected to get about half the total number of doses it was originally expecting over the next four weeks, but can’t say today what the total impact will be beyond this week and next.

Less than half of expected shipment

Canada was to get more than 417,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week and next, but will now get just 171,093 doses this week nothing the next week.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand says this is disappointing and she spent the weekend on the phone with Pfizer officials about the matter.

Pfizer says multiple countries will be affected but won’t say which ones. Europe is seeing its shipments cut back this week but its dose deliveries will return to normal next week.