TORONTO ― Songwriter, producer and fashion designer Pharrell Williams has teamed up with a pair of condominium developers to build two residential towers in midtown Toronto. Reserve Properties and Westdale Properties say the project ― dubbed “untitled” ― will feature 750 units between two joined towers at the intersection of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue. They say this is Williams’ first foray into residential development and that the “Happy” hitmaker weighed in on a variety of design aspects, including the buildings’ facade, interior and furnishings. Watch: Pharrell Williams embarrassed by old songs. Story continues below.

The singer, performer and former judge on “The Voice” has also designed clothing, sneakers, jewelry, sunglasses, furniture and sculpture. The celebrity partnership follows a similar one involving late fashion giant Karl Lagerfeld, who teamed with Freed Developments and Capital Developments to launch Art Shoppe Lofts + Condos, now under construction in the same neighbourhood. And actor Robert De Niro has lent his star power to the two-tower Nobu Residences, a downtown condo development bound for the city’s entertainment district. Sales for “untitled” are slated to begin in early 2020.