Philippines Lifts Canadian Travel Ban Now That Garbage War Is Over

OTTAWA — The Philippines is slowly normalizing diplomatic relations with Canada now that the trash tiff of 2019 has come to a close.

There is no word yet on a return to Canada of the Philippine ambassador or consuls general, who were withdrawn until Canada took back a big load of garbage that had been festering in Philippine ports.

But Philippines Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea — President Rodrigo Duterte’s right hand — issued a memo to department heads and government corporations June 4 saying a ban on travel to Canada and on interactions with Canadian officials is over.

“In view of the Canadian government’s retrieval and reshipment to Canada of the containers of garbage ... please be informed that such directive is hereby lifted, effective immediately,” Medialdea wrote.