VANCOUVER — About 1,500 tonnes of garbage that is being sent back to Canada from the Philippines will be taken to a facility in Burnaby, B.C., that turns waste into electricity.

The regional district of Metro Vancouver says it has been selected as the preferred site for the disposal of the waste by Environment and Climate Change Canada partly because of its proximity to the Port of Vancouver, where the garbage is scheduled to arrive.

The regional district’s website says its mass-burn facility in Burnaby has been in operation since 1998 and handles about 260,000 tonnes of garbage a year.

Earlier this week, the Philippines rejected Canada’s late-June timeline for repatriating its garbage and was moving forward with plans to ship it back to Canada itself.