TORONTO — A canvas by Pablo Picasso will hit the Toronto auction block tonight alongside offerings from some of Canada’s most treasured artists.

The Heffel Fine Art Auction House says Picasso’s “Femme au chapeau” will lead its fall sale with a pre-auction estimate between $8 million to $10 million.

The 1941 oil-on-canvas depicts photographer Dora Maar, who served as the principal subject of his “Weeping Woman” series during her relationship with Picasso.

Canadian highlights include a 1912 work by Emily Carr depicting a First Nations village in British Columbia.

Heffel says “Street, Alert Bay” is the first major Carr canvas to come to market in years and could fetch between $2 million and $3 million.