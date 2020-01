Darren Calabrese/CP The Pickering Nuclear Generating Station is shown in Pickering, Ont. on, Mar. 16, 2011.

OPG says there is no danger to the public or environment.

TORONTO —Ontario Power Generation says the alert regarding the Pickering nuclear power plant was sent in error.

Important update: the alert regarding #Pickering Nuclear was sent in error. There is no danger to the public or environment.

The original alert was sent out at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

It said an incident had been reported but there was no abnormal release of radioactivity from the station.

The original alert also said that people living near the plant did not need to take protective actions.

