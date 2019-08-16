Justin Tang/CP Pierre Nantel rises in the House of Commons on June 5, 2019.

OTTAWA — The New Democrats have removed Quebec MP Pierre Nantel as an NDP candidate following what the party is calling “confirmed reports” that he is in discussions to run for a different party.

Nantel has been a New Democrat MP for the riding of Longueuil—Saint-Hubert since 2011 and had already been nominated as the NDP candidate in the riding for the Oct. 21 federal election.

Melissa Bruno, national director of the federal NDP, issued a brief statement today saying Nantel is now out as an New Democratic candidate.

Going Green?

She says the party will start the process of nominating a new candidate in the riding.

Radio personality and former Quebec legislator Bernard Drainville, citing anonymous sources, tweeted today that Nantel is in discussions to possibly run for the Green party in the upcoming federal election.

