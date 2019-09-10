Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS Former NDP MP Pierre Nantel, shown during Question Period in the House of Commons on June 5, 2019, called for Quebec sovereignty.

MONTREAL — A prominent federal Green party candidate told an internet radio show Tuesday he wants Quebec to separate from Canada as soon as possible.

Pierre Nantel, who won his riding south of Montreal for the NDP in 2011 and in 2015, said if a Quebec independence referendum were held, he would vote yes.

The NDP expelled him in August after they learned he was courting at least one other party.

Green party leader Elizabeth May confirmed later that month that Nantel would run under the Green banner in the same Longueuil-Saint-Hubert riding he has represented for the New Democrats.

