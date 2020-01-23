Pierre Poilievre Scraps Plans To Run For Conservative Leadership

OTTAWA — Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre is bowing out of his party’s leadership race, aborting his campaign before it really begins.

Poilievre said in a Thursday-afternoon stream of tweets he is overwhelmed by the support he received as he organized an effort to replace Andrew Scheer when the Tories choose a new leader in June.

But the 40-year-old Ottawa MP, who’s been in Parliament since his surprise defeat of the Liberals’ then-minister of defence David Pratt in 2004 when he was in his 20s, said his heart was not fully in it as he tries to balance family life with politics. Poilievre said he “mostly missed” the first year of his daughter’s life as he campaigned to keep his own seat in October’s federal election.

Read his full statement: