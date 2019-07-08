PIKANGIKUM, Ont. — A full evacuation of a First Nation in northwestern Ontario was underway Monday as a forest fire burned less than ten kilometres from the community. Heavy smoke had already led authorities to begin moving about 2,000 vulnerable residents out Pikangikum First Nation over the weekend, but an increased threat from the fire prompted the decision to clear out the community entirely, said a spokesman with Ontario’s Ministry of the Solicitor General. Authorities planned to use a combination of air, land and water routes to take evacuees from the community of about 3,800 people to towns in northern Ontario, and the province was looking for other centres to help. Watch: Canadian Forest Service officials discuss this year’s wildfire. Story continues below.

“We’re calling for additional communities across Ontario to provide assistance to evacuees because we need additional host communities,” ministry spokesman Brent Ross said in an interview. Alvin Fiddler, the grand chief of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation — which represents 49 First Nations across northern Ontario — said the situation on the ground was getting “desperate.” “There’s concerns about how close the fire is to the community, smoke in the runway and the ability for planes to land,” he said. “The airport is the concern.”

This has probably been one of the busiest fire seasons on record and it’s only the middle of July. Alvin Fiddler, grand chief of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation