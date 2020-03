SMITHERS, B.C. — A Wet’suwet’en hereditary chief and senior government ministers say they have reached a proposed arrangement in a pipeline dispute that has prompted solidarity protests across Canada in recent weeks. Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett and British Columbia Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser would not give details on the proposal, saying it first has to be reviewed by the Wet’suwet’en people. Fraser says that while the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline at the heart of the dispute is already approved and underway, the talks have helped develop a protocol to deal with such projects in the future.

Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett and B.C. Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser in Smithers, B.C., on Feb. 29, 2020.

Chief Woos, one of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary leaders, says the proposal represents an important milestone for everyone involved. But he says the hereditary chiefs remain opposed to the pipeline in their traditional territory. The dispute has spurred solidarity protests that have disrupted passenger and freight train service over the last three weeks. Police recently moved to dismantle some of the blockades. Sunday’s announcement came as talks between the hereditary chiefs and the ministers entered a fourth day.

Jonathan Hayward/THE CANADIAN PRESS Wet'suwet'en hereditary leader Chief Woos, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relation, Carolyn Bennett, and B.C. Indigenous Relations Minister Scott Fraser in Smithers, B.C., on Mar. 1, 2020.